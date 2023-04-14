Collinsville Fire Dept. responds to multiple crashes Friday
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A pair of wrecks on a Grayson County highway sent four people to the hospital Friday.
According to a social media post, the Collinsville Fire Department responded to a crash on Hwy-377, just south of Hog Town Road at 7:15 a.m. Both lanes of traffic were shut down for an hour and a half while emergency crews cleared the scene.
The fire department said there were multiple patients trapped and two people were taken to the hospital.
Just before 9 a.m., there was a second crash in Tioga. The department said a vehicle pulling off Hinton St. onto Hwy-377 was hit by a northbound car. Both drivers were hospitalized.
