Hazardous waste collection in Ardmore Saturday

Folks in Ardmore can bring their hazardous waste products to the public works office Saturday to dispose of them safely, for free.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Folks in Ardmore can bring their hazardous waste products to the public works office Saturday to dispose of them safely, for free.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ardmore Public Utilities Director Shawn Guerin said they’re expecting dozens of people to come by.

“Any kind of chemicals, paint, we see a lot of paint,” Guerin said. “We see a lot of herbicides, pesticides, things of that nature. We’ve even gotten mercury.”

Guerin said they will take residential waste, but they have to turn away businesses.

