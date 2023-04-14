Hazardous waste collection in Ardmore Saturday

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Folks in Ardmore can bring their hazardous waste products to the public works office Saturday to dispose of them safely, for free.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ardmore Public Utilities Director Shawn Guerin said they’re expecting dozens of people to come by.

“Any kind of chemicals, paint, we see a lot of paint,” Guerin said. “We see a lot of herbicides, pesticides, things of that nature. We’ve even gotten mercury.”

Guerin said they will take residential waste, but they have to turn away businesses.

