Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Howe Police Department’s K9 Loki retires

The Howe Police Department announced the retirement of their first-ever K9 cop, Loki.
The Howe Police Department announced the retirement of their first-ever K9 cop, Loki.(Howe Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The Howe Police Department announced the retirement of their first-ever K9 cop.

In a press release, the department said K9 Loki, a 13-year-old Jack Russell/Fox Terrier mix, joined the force in December 2017 after being donated by a San Antonio-based non-profit organization that trained him to sniff out drugs like heroin, cocaine, and meth.

Howe Police said K9 Loki conducted 208 narcotics detection deployments and led to the arrest of more than 90 suspects.

“He was always focused and driven, and the best partner I could ever have,” K9 Loki’s owner and handler, Sergeant Keith Milks said. “All he wants to do is work.”

K9 Loki lent his nose to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the Denison and Sherman Police Departments, state troopers, game wardens, and the DEA and ATF, the release states.

The release said K9 Loki will enjoy his well-deserved retirement with the Milks family and their two Corgis.

The city will honor K9 Loki at its city council meeting on April 18.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have been filed for the semi truck driver who was involved in a deadly...
Charges filed against semi truck driver involved in fatal crash
A Wylie man was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
Man sentenced to 65 years for child sexual abuse
Seven people were arrested in a suspected drug trafficking ring in Southern Oklahoma.
7 arrested in Oklahoma drug trafficking bust
Two dead in I-35 wreck involving five semis
With the severe weather season upon us, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can...
Texas to host tax free weekend for emergency supplies

Latest News

A rare cancer diagnosis forced a beloved Tom Bean ISD bus driver to hold down the breaks on his...
Tom Bean rallies around beloved bus driver as rare cancer cost him his ear & job
A pair of wreck on a Grayson County highway sent four people to the hospital Friday.
Collinsville Fire Dept. responds to multiple crashes Friday
A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022...
$1 Million Powerball prize remains unclaimed; ticket to expire April 20
Last week the city of Ardmore signed a contract with Studio Architecture to develop a master...
City of Ardmore to hold meetings about downtown master plan
Devada Flowers, 37, was sentenced to prison after leading officers on a high-speed chase in a...
Anna man sentenced after high-speed chase