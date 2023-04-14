Howe Police Department’s K9 Loki retires

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The Howe Police Department announced the retirement of their first-ever K9 cop.

In a press release, the department said K9 Loki, a 13-year-old Jack Russell/Fox Terrier mix, joined the force in December 2017 after being donated by a San Antonio-based non-profit organization that trained him to sniff out drugs like heroin, cocaine, and meth.

Howe Police said K9 Loki conducted 208 narcotics detection deployments and led to the arrest of more than 90 suspects.

“He was always focused and driven, and the best partner I could ever have,” K9 Loki’s owner and handler, Sergeant Keith Milks said. “All he wants to do is work.”

K9 Loki lent his nose to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, the Denison and Sherman Police Departments, state troopers, game wardens, and the DEA and ATF, the release states.

The release said K9 Loki will enjoy his well-deserved retirement with the Milks family and their two Corgis.

The city will honor K9 Loki at its city council meeting on April 18.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.