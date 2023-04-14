Man arrested after chase in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was arrested after leading Marshall County deputies on a chase Wednesday.

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said Tayden Sacco confronted a home owner and brandished a weapon during the encounter, before speeding away in his car.

When sheriffs attempted to pull Sacco over he fled, but was later arrested on Fobb Road, after citizens alerted law enforcement of his whereabouts.

Sacco is charged with pointing a firearm at another person, reckless driving, and attempting to elude law enforcement, according to a press release.

