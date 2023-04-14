Man sentenced to 65 years for child sexual abuse

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Wylie man was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the sexual abuse of a child.

According to the Collin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Aguirre sexually abused an 11-year-old child over the course of a year.

The abuse was discovered when the victim went in for her annual physical, and doctors learned that she was pregnant. This led to the victim disclosing the abuse to another family member.

A DNA test indicated a strong likelihood that Aguirre was the father of the victim’s child.

“I’m amazed at the courage of this child, who mustered the strength to testify against her abuser,” stated District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.