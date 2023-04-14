Murray State College Softball chasing perfection

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - In 2023, Murray State College Softball has been the definition of perfection. Posting an undefeated record of 38-0 this season after falling short in last year’s NJCAA Division II National Championship. Leaving the Aggies with a bad taste in their mouth, while fueling the fire for a hot season so far.

“It left a bitter taste in our mouth knowing that we were almost there and could not get the job done,” said Aggie Catcher Shallen Mershon. “For sure last year we had talent. But this year we’re closer as a family, we have talent, we have talent that can come off the bench at any time.”

“We’re trying to just take it step by step. We’ve got to get through regional’s first, then districts, then the national tournament,” said Murray State Softball head coach Aaron Mullens. “So, we’re not trying to get too ahead of ourselves. But at the same time, we’re an older bunch, so we’re kind of experienced with this. They’re a tight knit group as well, so that’s something really nice to be around every day. "

With their record, the Aggies have claimed the top-spot in the polls. Making them the most hunted team in the country currently. But they continue to block out all of the outside distractions.

“Once we started conference play, we acted like our record was 0-0, because going into conference play that’s the only thing that mattered,” said Aggie Infielder Jadyn Hook. “Getting all of the wins was good and it was exciting. but at the end of the day, it’s all about your next game.”

“I don’t think we’re very focused on our record or the scores or anything,” said Aggie Infielder Abby Beck. “I think we just need to come out ready to play every day, it’s kind of what our mindset has been from the very beginning.”

Ultimately, the Aggies know their main goal is to get back to the Championship and finally bring home that elusive trophy to Tishomingo.

“I think if we just stay focused like we’ve been doing and keep playing our game and not listen to the outside noise and just get it done,” said Beck.

“Ultimately at the end of the day, we want to hoist that trophy up at the end of the year,” said Mullens. “So, the undefeated stuff doesn’t necessarily mean anything to us. We want to be national champions.”

So, with that the Aggies will now take their perfect 38-0 record on the road to take on Southern Arkansas University Tech in a double-header, as they hope to inch even closer to that undefeated regular season crown.

