NASA scientist receives prestigious Posey Leadership Award

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A NASA rocket scientist and servant leader was honored at Austin College Thursday.

Sylvia Acevedo received the Posey Leadership Award during a ceremony at Austin College. Ms. Acevedo began her career at NASA’s acclaimed Jet Propulsion Laboratory before becoming an executive at companies including Apple and Dell. she was the CEO of Girl Scouts USA from 2016 to 2020.

News 12 spoke to Acevedo about the challenges she faced as a woman working at NASA.

”At my very first job, there wasn’t even any bathrooms at all, but I didn’t let that phase me, I instead made sure I didn’t drink much water, but I brought in a bike, and at my breaks and at lunch I would ride to the nearest facility that had a women’s bathroom, Acevedo said. “After six weeks, I think they said, ‘you know what, she’s not going to quit’, and so they brought me a Porta Potty, and the Porta Potty said ‘hers’ on it. So there were lots of challenges like that, but I didn’t want any of those to get between me and my dream.”

Sylvia Acevedo is the 16th recipient of the Posey Leadership Award.

