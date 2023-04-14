Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma residents warned of false calls regarding ‘defective’ meters

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has been notified of false calls being made to...
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has been notified of false calls being made to Oklahomans.(WANF)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has been notified of false calls being made to Oklahomans.

The caller reportedly warns of a recall on a “defective” electric or gas meter and demands payment to complete the recall.

The caller claims to be with the OCC and the number ID shows as the OCC.

The OCC states, if you get such a call, simply hang up.

If you have any questions, you can call the OCC at 405-521-2211.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead in I-35 wreck involving five semis
S&S CISD cancels school Wednesday due to online threat
One man is dead after a crash at the intersection of FM-1417 and FM-691 Monday night.
Sherman man killed in motorcycle crash Monday night
A 23-year-old Caddo man was arrested accused of shooting another man while they were playing...
Caddo man accidently shoots man in leg, police say
Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion in Mead Wednesday morning.
Barn catches fire in Bryan Co., ruled a total loss

Latest News

With the severe weather season upon us, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can...
Texas to host tax free weekend for emergency supplies
Fake emergency calls made to police increasing around the county.
Swatting, what it is and how it can be punished
Fake emergency calls made to police increasing around the county.
Swatting, what it is and how it can be punished
A Wylie man was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
Man sentenced to 65 years for child sexual abuse