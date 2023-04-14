Oklahoma residents warned of false calls regarding ‘defective’ meters

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) has been notified of false calls being made to Oklahomans.

The caller reportedly warns of a recall on a “defective” electric or gas meter and demands payment to complete the recall.

The caller claims to be with the OCC and the number ID shows as the OCC.

The OCC states, if you get such a call, simply hang up.

If you have any questions, you can call the OCC at 405-521-2211.

