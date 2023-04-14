Texoma Local
Sherman head football coach resigns

Cory Cain is stepping down as the head coach of the Sherman Bearcats.
Cory Cain is stepping down as the head coach of the Sherman Bearcats.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman head football coach Cory Cain announced his resignation Friday.

Cain led the Bearcats for two seasons, going 8-12 during that span. The Bearcats did not make the playoffs during that time. Cain had previously worked as the defensive coordinator at Allen High School, where he was a part of five state championship teams.

Sherman ISD released a statement saying:

“Today, Sherman High School head football coach and assistant athletic director Cory Cain announced his resignation from Sherman ISD at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year. Coach Cain indicated his desire to take a step back, take a breather and focus more time on his family. Sherman ISD is grateful for his service to our students, staff and community over the last two school years.”

This is a developing story. Stay with KXII News 12 for updates.

