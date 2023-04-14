Sherman head football coach resigns

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman head football coach Cory Cain announced his resignation Friday.

Cain led the Bearcats for two seasons, going 8-12 during that span. The Bearcats did not make the playoffs during that time. Cain had previously worked as the defensive coordinator at Allen High School, where he was a part of five state championship teams.

Sherman ISD released a statement saying:

“Today, Sherman High School head football coach and assistant athletic director Cory Cain announced his resignation from Sherman ISD at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year. Coach Cain indicated his desire to take a step back, take a breather and focus more time on his family. Sherman ISD is grateful for his service to our students, staff and community over the last two school years.”

