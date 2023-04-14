Swatting, what it is and how it can be punished

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Swatting is when a call is made to authorities to report a fake emergency causing panic and taking officers away from their real duties. According to law enforcement, those caught face a heavy price to pay.

On Thursday, police stormed the campuses of Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth and Collin County Community College in Plano after receiving calls of active shooters. However, police deemed both incidents of swatting.

“Swatting usually involves someone making a false report that elicited an emergency response from a police department,” Sherman Police Department Sergeant, Brett Mullin, said.

Like the name suggests a SWAT team gets involved. Mullin said many of the department SWAT members also serve as patrol officers or detectives.

“So they’re going to be called away from their normal jobs, which could be responding to real emergencies as a patrol officer,” Mullin said.

While some occasions are clearly fake, others are not and time is of the essence.

“We try to respond and investigate as quickly as we can but you know, we have to make those quick decisions,” Mullin said

He added that the department treats these calls as if they are real situations until proven otherwise. This is what local authorities did at Durant High School and at a Sherman home back in December.

There is a specific offense for swatting - a false report to induce an emergency response.

“Normally that’s a class A misdemeanor but it can be enhanced to a state jail felony or a third-degree felony based on the circumstances,” Mullin said.

Mullin said if a person is seriously injured as a result of these calls the punishment can be enhanced. As far as finding the source of the call can be hard, it can be done. Mullin said these threats typically come from the internet.

“Anytime you go online you are leaving a paper trail and our investigators have the ability to track that stuff,” Mullin said.

Mullin said people should only use 911 calls for real emergencies.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.