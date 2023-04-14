Texoma Local
Texoma Behavioral Health Conference wraps seventh annual event

This year marks the seventh year of the conference, and organizers said it just keeps growing.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It was standing room only today at the Texoma Behavioral Health Conference in Denison.

Organizers said about 350 people arrived to talk about mental health in the community.

Speakers highlighted telehealth, athletes and mental health, and well-being in the workplace.

“There’s so many folks working in so many areas on a number of different issues, so getting to know each other, getting to have a common understanding about these issues helps everybody work better,” said Tim Millerick, the executive director of Texoma Behavioral Health.

