Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TMC Medical Minutes- Car Seat and Booster Seat Safety

TMC Medical Minutes- Car Seat and Booster Seat Safety
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have been filed for the semi truck driver who was involved in a deadly...
Charges filed against semi truck driver involved in fatal crash
Two dead in I-35 wreck involving five semis
A 23-year-old Caddo man was arrested accused of shooting another man while they were playing...
Caddo man accidently shoots man in leg, police say
Seven people were arrested in a suspected drug trafficking ring in Southern Oklahoma.
7 arrested in Oklahoma drug trafficking bust
A Wylie man was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
Man sentenced to 65 years for child sexual abuse

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- Car Seat and Booster Seat Safety
TMC Medical Minutes- Black Maternal Health Week
TMC Medical Minutes- Black Maternal Health Week
TMC Medical Minutes- Snake Bites