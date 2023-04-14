Tom Bean rallies around beloved bus driver as rare cancer cost him his ear & job

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - Marshall’s cancer diagnosis started as a concern about a cyst on his ear.

“Never hurt,” said Marshall. “It itched at times.”

But it turned into a visit with a doctor, then another and another.

“It was kind of starting to get a little scary,” said Marshall.

Aaron Marshall said his cyst was actually a rare cancer.

“The pathologist said it was a cancer they haven’t seen before,” said Marshall.

It’s a cancer called Adnexal Carcinoma.

“A slow but aggressive cancer,” said Marshall. “He’s had four that came through his office.”

The National Institute of Health knows of only 200 cases in the world.

Doctors had to remove Marshall’s ear because of it.

When that happened, Tom Bean ISD lost a beloved bus driver.

“Aaron is really kind of the heart of Tom Bean, in the sense that he’s always willing to sacrifice for others,” said Steve Goodman, the interim superintendent. “We talk about and try to educate our students to give back to others, and Aaron is constantly epitomizing that.”

For safety, bus drivers are required to pass a hearing test.

Without a cochlear implant, Marshall said it put a break on the job he loves.

“You won’t be able to drive anymore because of that,” said Marshall. “It’s a hard pill to swallow.”

Perhaps one of the hardest parts of this for Marshall is missing the kids he drives.

“Bus driving, I enjoy,” said Marshall. I enjoy really well, working with the kids.”

Now his co-workers, friends, and family want to give back to the bus driver and volunteer fire firefighter who gives so much to them.

“This is our opportunity as a community to reach out and put our arms around him and give back to him in his time of need,” said Goodman.

Marshall’s friends and family have started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help pay for a cochlear implant so he can get back behind the wheel.

