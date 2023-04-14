Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tom Bean rallies around beloved bus driver as rare cancer cost him his ear & job

A rare cancer diagnosis forced a beloved Tom Bean ISD bus driver to hold down the breaks on his job while he tries to find the funds for a cochlear implant, som
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - Marshall’s cancer diagnosis started as a concern about a cyst on his ear.

“Never hurt,” said Marshall. “It itched at times.”

But it turned into a visit with a doctor, then another and another.

“It was kind of starting to get a little scary,” said Marshall.

Aaron Marshall said his cyst was actually a rare cancer.

“The pathologist said it was a cancer they haven’t seen before,” said Marshall.

It’s a cancer called Adnexal Carcinoma.

“A slow but aggressive cancer,” said Marshall. “He’s had four that came through his office.”

The National Institute of Health knows of only 200 cases in the world.

Doctors had to remove Marshall’s ear because of it.

When that happened, Tom Bean ISD lost a beloved bus driver.

“Aaron is really kind of the heart of Tom Bean, in the sense that he’s always willing to sacrifice for others,” said Steve Goodman, the interim superintendent. “We talk about and try to educate our students to give back to others, and Aaron is constantly epitomizing that.”

For safety, bus drivers are required to pass a hearing test.

Without a cochlear implant, Marshall said it put a break on the job he loves.

“You won’t be able to drive anymore because of that,” said Marshall. “It’s a hard pill to swallow.”

Perhaps one of the hardest parts of this for Marshall is missing the kids he drives.

“Bus driving, I enjoy,” said Marshall. I enjoy really well, working with the kids.”

Now his co-workers, friends, and family want to give back to the bus driver and volunteer fire firefighter who gives so much to them.

“This is our opportunity as a community to reach out and put our arms around him and give back to him in his time of need,” said Goodman.

Marshall’s friends and family have started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help pay for a cochlear implant so he can get back behind the wheel.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have been filed for the semi truck driver who was involved in a deadly...
Charges filed against semi truck driver involved in fatal crash
A Wylie man was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
Man sentenced to 65 years for child sexual abuse
Seven people were arrested in a suspected drug trafficking ring in Southern Oklahoma.
7 arrested in Oklahoma drug trafficking bust
Two dead in I-35 wreck involving five semis
With the severe weather season upon us, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can...
Texas to host tax free weekend for emergency supplies

Latest News

A pair of wreck on a Grayson County highway sent four people to the hospital Friday.
Collinsville Fire Dept. responds to multiple crashes Friday
A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022...
$1 Million Powerball prize remains unclaimed; ticket to expire April 20
Last week the city of Ardmore signed a contract with Studio Architecture to develop a master...
City of Ardmore to hold meetings about downtown master plan
Devada Flowers, 37, was sentenced to prison after leading officers on a high-speed chase in a...
Anna man sentenced after high-speed chase