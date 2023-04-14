Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Traffic stop in Paris leads to drug possession charge

A man was charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Paris.
A man was charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Paris.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Paris.

Paris Police said Ladarrius Gordon was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, and officers smelled marijuana.

Police said Gordon admitted to having a large quantity of marijuana as well as paraphernalia indicating intent to sell the product.

Gordon was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 4 ounces but under 5 pounds.

Police said the drugs and paraphernalia as well as a substantial amount of cash, and the vehicle were also taken into evidence.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have been filed for the semi truck driver who was involved in a deadly...
Charges filed against semi truck driver involved in fatal crash
A Wylie man was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
Man sentenced to 65 years for child sexual abuse
Two dead in I-35 wreck involving five semis
Seven people were arrested in a suspected drug trafficking ring in Southern Oklahoma.
7 arrested in Oklahoma drug trafficking bust
A 23-year-old Caddo man was arrested accused of shooting another man while they were playing...
Caddo man accidently shoots man in leg, police say

Latest News

A man was arrested in Paris, accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Man arrested in Paris for alleged sexual assault of a child
A NASA rocket scientist and servant leader was honored at Austin College Thursday.
NASA scientist receives prestigious Posey Leadership Award
With the severe weather season upon us, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can...
Texas to host tax free weekend for emergency supplies
Fake emergency calls made to police increasing around the county.
Swatting, what it is and how it can be punished