Traffic stop in Paris leads to drug possession charge

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Paris.

Paris Police said Ladarrius Gordon was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, and officers smelled marijuana.

Police said Gordon admitted to having a large quantity of marijuana as well as paraphernalia indicating intent to sell the product.

Gordon was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 4 ounces but under 5 pounds.

Police said the drugs and paraphernalia as well as a substantial amount of cash, and the vehicle were also taken into evidence.

