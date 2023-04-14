Traffic stop in Paris leads to drug possession charge
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Paris.
Paris Police said Ladarrius Gordon was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt, and officers smelled marijuana.
Police said Gordon admitted to having a large quantity of marijuana as well as paraphernalia indicating intent to sell the product.
Gordon was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over 4 ounces but under 5 pounds.
Police said the drugs and paraphernalia as well as a substantial amount of cash, and the vehicle were also taken into evidence.
