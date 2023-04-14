Texoma Local
Two local Oklahoma legislators visit Hugo with updates

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) -Oklahoma State Senator David Bullard for District 6 and District 19 House Representative J.J. Humphrey hosted a town hall meeting in Hugo Friday.

“Government in America is the people and we have forgotten that, we need to hear from the people, it’s government by the people,” said Humphrey.

At the meeting the two relayed all the efforts that have been done or are in the works at the capitol.

“Roads and bridges, infrastructures are a very big deal, we’ve known this for quite some time and that’s why we’ve been working so hard on it, water is a huge, huge issue in this area, making sure we preserve it,” Bullard said.

And citizens had a chance to express what’s top of mind,

“Teacher pay raises is big, transportation adjustments with the cost of diesel and inflation that really hit us hard, and child nutrition,” said Hugo Public Schools Superintendent Cory Smith.

Smith wanted updates on House Bills 1935 and 2775 which could provide a half-billion dollars in funding for public schools and $300-million in refundable tax credits for families who have children in private school or chose to homeschool.

“Basically any funding is going to help us a great deal,” Smith said.

Humphrey ensures they take all matters and concerns seriously, but progress takes time, “you can’t eat an elephant all in one bite so we’re trying to eat one bit at a time but we’re trying to make a whole meal out of it.”

Bullard and Humphrey will host their next town hall meetings in Atoka and Antlers on May 10.

