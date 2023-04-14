Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Wildlife officials warn about drunk birds

According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can...
According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can also cause them to die from alcohol poisoning.(Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) – Wildlife officials in Georgia are warning residents to be on the lookout for drunk birds.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, birds may overindulge in fruit this time of year that has started to rot and ferment.

Officials said a byproduct of fermentation is the production of alcohol.

“The consumption of these fermented fruits can cause the birds to lose much of their coordination and capacity to fly,” DNR officials explained in a Facebook post.

According to DNR, the fruits can cause birds to crash into windows and other obstacles. It can also cause them to die from alcohol poisoning.

“Another possible cause for drunken flying is that the birds have eaten Nandina (sacred bamboo) berries,” the post states. “This exotic invasive plant is used in landscaping and draws cyanide from the soil, depositing often lethal doses in its bright red fruit.”

DNR officials are encouraging people to “learn from our feathered friends and consume fruits responsibly.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have been filed for the semi truck driver who was involved in a deadly...
Charges filed against semi truck driver involved in fatal crash
A Wylie man was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
Man sentenced to 65 years for child sexual abuse
Two dead in I-35 wreck involving five semis
Seven people were arrested in a suspected drug trafficking ring in Southern Oklahoma.
7 arrested in Oklahoma drug trafficking bust
A 23-year-old Caddo man was arrested accused of shooting another man while they were playing...
Caddo man accidently shoots man in leg, police say

Latest News

This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Classified leak suspect appears in court as US reveals case against him
FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Florida floods: Airport reopens as residents clean up mess
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police video, released and annotated by the Justice Department...
Capitol rioter who crushed officer with shield gets 7 years
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings
A man was charged with possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Paris.
Traffic stop in Paris leads to drug possession charge