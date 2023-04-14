Woman arrested in connection with death of man in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - An arrest has been made in the death of a man in Denison on Sunday.

According to a press release from Denison Police, an investigation revealed Brian Olivo was in an argument with his partner, Claudia Ramirez, and during the argument, Olivo was thrown from the vehicle.

Police found his body near the intersection of FM-1417 and FM-691 late Sunday night.

News 12 spoke with Ramirez Monday. She told us Olivo was the victim of a hit and run and said she hoped whoever did it would come forward.

Ramirez was arrested Friday in Seguin on a charge of manslaughter, according to the release.

Ramirez is being held in the Guadalupe County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

