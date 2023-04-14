Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

WWII veteran bench presses 100 lbs. to celebrate centennial birthday

Werner Schlaupitz, a World War II veteran, is planning to participate in the Senior Olympics...
Werner Schlaupitz, a World War II veteran, is planning to participate in the Senior Olympics this fall.(WBOC via CNN Newsource)
By Kristina DeRobertis
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) – A man who recently turned 100 years old celebrated his birthday by bench pressing 100 pounds.

Werner Schlaupitz is a World War II veteran.

He credits his trainer for helping him stay fit and for lifting his mood when he’s down.

His instructor says Schlaupitz never misses a workout session, and now he’s working toward another goal.

The veteran is planning to participate in the Senior Olympics this October.

“I feel very rested. I don’t feel tired or worn out or anything,” he said. “I feel energetic like I could continue going more.”

Schlaupitz said if you want to live a long and healthy live, stay active, don’t smoke and don’t drink.

Copyright 2023 WBOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have been filed for the semi truck driver who was involved in a deadly...
Charges filed against semi truck driver involved in fatal crash
A Wylie man was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
Man sentenced to 65 years for child sexual abuse
Seven people were arrested in a suspected drug trafficking ring in Southern Oklahoma.
7 arrested in Oklahoma drug trafficking bust
Two dead in I-35 wreck involving five semis
With the severe weather season upon us, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can...
Texas to host tax free weekend for emergency supplies

Latest News

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill
THE News at 4:30
Savannah Philharmonic to perform in Statesboro Friday night, first of three shows this weekend
A pedestrian walks under a sign advertising the NRA Convention, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in...
NRA convention draws top GOP 2024 hopefuls after shootings
Police say a homeowner’s Ring camera recorded a fake delivery driver as he tried to commit a...
VIDEO: Homeowner pushes bogus delivery driver away from front door in attempted break-in 
What is believed to be a captured Russian tank ended up stranded at Peto's Travel Center and...
Suspected Russian tank ends up stuck at truck stop in Louisiana