A+ Athlete: Braedy White-Wardrope, Coalgate

COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Braedy White-Wardrope from Coalgate High School.

Braedy has been on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and served as her class President all four years at Coalgate. She also has been the Student Council Vice President for the Wildcats. All while taking concurrent college courses as well.

“Every day she walks in with a smile on her face. She’s always in a good mood, has a good attitude,” said Coalgate High School Principal Christie Hyatt. “She wants to help others; she wants to work hard and do her best whether it’s in the classroom or out on the field.”

“I think being a student athlete is hard but whenever you go into it you have to understand that being a student comes first,” said White-Wardrope. “So, you just have to take the time that you get seriously. Like, I get a few hours in the library every day. I have to use those to my advantage and sometimes you have to make sacrifices and stay up a little late and do your work, but you have to do that to play so.”

In her athletics, Braedy is just as driven. Competing in four sports for the Lady Cats, with softball, basketball, track and powerlifting. Where Braedy was a member of the first state tournament softball team, which also brought home the school’s first district title in 6 years. While also being a member of the school’s first power lifting team at Coalgate.

“Braedy has always been a great kid to coach,” said Coalgate Softball head coach Logan Brown. “She shows up every day, she works hard, does whatever you ask of her. It’s been a good four years to get to coach her. She’s always a good teammate, she’s always encouraging to her other teammates and like I said sets an example by how hard she works.”

“It’s been hard for me to learn, but I finally learned you can’t beat yourself up over every little thing,” said White-Wardrope. “You’ve got to take it with a grain of salt and move on because you’ve got to be mentally strong enough to keep going whenever something doesn’t go your way.”

