Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

More Wind Saturday

A weak cold front will keep the wind strong until Sunday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texoma thankfully dodged some severe storms Friday night and will dodge them again Saturday. Though those severe storms near Texoma are what is causing these strong winds. A weak cold front will move through Texoma Saturday, which will ensure wind speeds will be strong throughout the day. Temperatures won’t be affected too much during the day, but it will make for a chilly overnight in the 40s going into Sunday.

Sunday will have perfectly clear skies that will help Texoma warm up and recover from the cold front. Highs will be in the low 70s Sunday and the winds will slow down considerably. It’ll be a nice end to the weekend.

Clear skies will stick around for Monday and then it’s back to having a week with rain chances. Tuesday has a 20% chance of showers and Thursday is our next day of concern for severe storms. Texoma is already under a slight risk, but it’s still too far out to know if that will still be the case next week.

Aside from Saturday’s wind, it’ll be another couple of days of ideal Spring temperatures this weekend. Enjoy!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter charges have been filed for the semi truck driver who was involved in a deadly...
Charges filed against semi truck driver involved in fatal crash
Cory Cain is stepping down as the head coach of the Sherman Bearcats.
Sherman head football coach resigns
A Wylie man was sentenced to 65 years in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
Man sentenced to 65 years for child sexual abuse
Seven people were arrested in a suspected drug trafficking ring in Southern Oklahoma.
7 arrested in Oklahoma drug trafficking bust
With the severe weather season upon us, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can...
Texas to host tax free weekend for emergency supplies

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather For 4/14/2023
Full Morning Weather 4/14/2023
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Apr 13
Evening Forecast - Thurs, Apr 13
Your Full Morning Weather For 4/13/2023
Full Morning Weather 4/13/2023
Evening Forecast - Wed, Apr 12
Evening Forecast - Wed, Apr 12