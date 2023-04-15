More Wind Saturday

Texoma thankfully dodged some severe storms Friday night and will dodge them again Saturday. Though those severe storms near Texoma are what is causing these strong winds. A weak cold front will move through Texoma Saturday, which will ensure wind speeds will be strong throughout the day. Temperatures won’t be affected too much during the day, but it will make for a chilly overnight in the 40s going into Sunday.

Sunday will have perfectly clear skies that will help Texoma warm up and recover from the cold front. Highs will be in the low 70s Sunday and the winds will slow down considerably. It’ll be a nice end to the weekend.

Clear skies will stick around for Monday and then it’s back to having a week with rain chances. Tuesday has a 20% chance of showers and Thursday is our next day of concern for severe storms. Texoma is already under a slight risk, but it’s still too far out to know if that will still be the case next week.

Aside from Saturday’s wind, it’ll be another couple of days of ideal Spring temperatures this weekend. Enjoy!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

