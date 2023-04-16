Texoma Local
Bookstore holding book drive benefiting Trenton Elementary School after fire

By Erin Pellet
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Books-A-Million in Sherman is partnering with Trenton ISD to hold a book drive for Trenton Elementary School after a fire early last week burned nearly half of the school.

“We’re gonna try to stock a library, that’s kind of our goal, we don’t know what was damaged but kids love to read and anything we can do to help that we want to try to get,” said Books-A-Million General Manager Erice Pyles.

Pyles said thinking of the students not being able to return to their school hit the hearts of her and her employees. They knew they wanted to help.

“I couldn’t imagine trying to explain to them that they’re going back to a school that’s no longer there,” said Books-A-Million store manager Jordan Horne.

With books being their specialty, they knew replenishing the school library and classrooms would be the best fit. Thus, they started the book drive. Pyles said she hopes this helps them come back strong.

“We just want them to know that there’s support for them and we do care,” Pyles said.

The drive began today and will continue through next Sunday. The books will then be collected and taken to the district for students to enjoy through this difficult time.

