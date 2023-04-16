Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Officials: Man convicted in murder of girlfriend, kidnapping her 3-year-old son

Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.
Police said Dillion Brewster was convicted of killing 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia.(Miami County Ohio Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Kentucky man was found guilty of murder in the death of a 25-year-old mother.

Officials said Dillon Brewster was convicted Friday in the 2022 murder of Kameryn Recchia. WXIX reports Recchia was Brewster’s girlfriend at the time.

On Oct. 20, 2022, police responded to a home in Kenton County around 11:30 p.m. for a well-being check.

Officers said they found Recchia suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Investigators said Brewster was found in Ohio in Recchia’s car. They said he also had Recchia’s young son with him along with Recchia’s property.

Authorities said the 3-year-old child was in the home when Recchia was shot and killed.

Officials said Brewster was also convicted on charges of kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Cain is stepping down as the head coach of the Sherman Bearcats.
Sherman head football coach resigns
Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Woman arrested in connection with death of man in Denison
With the severe weather season upon us, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can...
Texas to host tax free weekend for emergency supplies
A man was arrested after leading Marshall County deputies on a chase Wednesday.
Man arrested after chase in Marshall County
A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022...
$1 Million Powerball prize remains unclaimed; ticket to expire April 20

Latest News

Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
Sherman bookstore partnering with Trenton ISD on book drive for Trenton Elementary School.
Bookstore holding book drive benefiting Trenton Elementary School after fire
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a media conference during a meeting...
G-7 talks may measure allies’ reaction to US documents leak
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout