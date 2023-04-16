Texoma Local
Spring Showers Return to Texoma

Sunday and Monday will be clear skies and sunny
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday’s cold front meant for a chilly overnight. But with no more clouds and drier air, Sunday and Monday will see temperatures bounce back into the 70s. Sunday will get a break from Saturday’s strong winds. Monday they will pick back up, which will help raise the temperatures back to the upper 70s.

After Monday, every day until next weekend will have low rain chances. Tuesday looks like a few scattered storms will be possible, with chance of rain increasing on Wednesday. The severe threat for Thursday was shifted to the East, so as of now, Texoma is once again in the clear for severe storms for Thursday and Friday. Another cold front will move through Thursday, which will mean slightly cooler temperatures for next weekend.

Sunday and Monday are looking like great outdoor weather, so enjoy them before the rain returns.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

