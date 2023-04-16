Texoma Local
WATCH: Bears climb on trampoline behind Conn. home

A woman in Simsbury shared a video of two bears climbing into her trampoline and having a blast.
By Zoe Strothers, WFSB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut woman shared a video of two bears climbing onto her trampoline and having a blast.

The woman says the bears were playing on the trampoline for nearly an hour outside her home in Simsbury, Connecticut. She was away at the time but saw this happen on her home cameras, according to WFSB.

The trampoline, which was surrounded by a safety net, was not damaged, but the bears popped all the balls that were on it.

The Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection say while it might be a person’s first instinct to take a photo or video of a nearby bear, their first priority should be safety.

For more information on how to stay safe and bear aware you can visit DEEP’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

