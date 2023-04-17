Ardmore Man faces multiple charges in connection with drug crimes

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -An Ardmore man has been charged with 12 counts related to various drug crimes.

According to recent court documents, 56-year-old Samuel Myles was accused of collaborating with six other individuals to sell crack cocaine and methamphetamine in the area.

The court documents reveal that Myles allegedly worked in the illegal drug trade with Dawaylon Houston, Victoria Pickens, William Watson, Christopher Loftis, Tracy French, and James Douglas. The group is said to have used Myles’ phone to coordinate their activities, setting up meetings to conduct drug transactions.

Law enforcement officers were able to intercept some of Myles’ phone calls, allowing them to gather information on the group’s meeting locations. Officers subsequently witnessed these meetings taking place, providing further evidence of the drug crimes.

