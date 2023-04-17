Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ardmore Man faces multiple charges in connection with drug crimes

An Ardmore man has been charged with 12 counts related to various drug crimes.
An Ardmore man has been charged with 12 counts related to various drug crimes.(ok)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -An Ardmore man has been charged with 12 counts related to various drug crimes.

According to recent court documents, 56-year-old Samuel Myles was accused of collaborating with six other individuals to sell crack cocaine and methamphetamine in the area.

The court documents reveal that Myles allegedly worked in the illegal drug trade with Dawaylon Houston, Victoria Pickens, William Watson, Christopher Loftis, Tracy French, and James Douglas. The group is said to have used Myles’ phone to coordinate their activities, setting up meetings to conduct drug transactions.

Law enforcement officers were able to intercept some of Myles’ phone calls, allowing them to gather information on the group’s meeting locations. Officers subsequently witnessed these meetings taking place, providing further evidence of the drug crimes.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Cain is stepping down as the head coach of the Sherman Bearcats.
Sherman head football coach resigns
Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Woman arrested in connection with death of man in Denison
With the severe weather season upon us, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can...
Texas to host tax free weekend for emergency supplies
A man was arrested after leading Marshall County deputies on a chase Wednesday.
Man arrested after chase in Marshall County
A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022...
$1 Million Powerball prize remains unclaimed; ticket to expire April 20

Latest News

Sherman bookstore partnering with Trenton ISD on book drive for Trenton Elementary School.
Bookstore holding book drive benefiting Trenton Elementary School after fire
Folks in Ardmore can bring their hazardous waste products to the public works office Saturday...
Hazardous waste collection in Ardmore Saturday
This year marks the seventh year of the conference, and organizers said it just keeps growing.
Texoma Behavioral Health Conference wraps seventh annual event
A rare cancer diagnosis forced a beloved Tom Bean ISD bus driver to hold down the breaks on his...
Tom Bean rallies around beloved bus driver as rare cancer cost him his ear & job