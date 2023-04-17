Bonham man sentenced to 40 years after death investigation leads to meth bust

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man who called for help while his girlfriend was having a medical emergency has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after police discovered half a pound of methamphetamine inside his residence.

According to the Howe Police Department, Jeffrey Lynn Brown, 47, called 911 on October 5, 2022 to report that his 47-year-old girlfriend was having a medical crisis.

When police and paramedics arrived, they found the woman unresponsive. After life-saving measures were unsuccessful she was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the death investigation officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and uncovered approximately 212 grams of methamphetamine, according to the Grayson County Criminal D.A.’s Office. Brown admitted to possessing and selling it.

According to the D.A.’s Office, on October 29, 2022, Denison Police conducted a traffic stop on Brown and found him in possession of approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine.

The D.A.’s Office adds, on November 11, 2022, Sherman police responded to a welfare concern of an individual passed out in a vehicle at Town Center. When officers arrived Brown woke up when police attempted to wake him. During his interaction with police, Brown admitted he had meth on his person. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed an additional 40 grams of methamphetamine.

“People who participate in spreading the scourge of methamphetamine on our society by selling it should be punished severely,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young.

On April 14, Brown was sentenced to 40 years in prison on three separate cases of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with the intent to deliver, according to the D.A.’s Office.

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “The defendant demonstrated that he was not going to stop selling meth until he was locked up. This lengthy sentence will remove him from the streets for the safety of our community.”

