Bonham’s Gorden signs with ETBU Track & Field

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - One Bonham Purple Warrior is officially headed to the next level, as Track standout Jacob Gorden signs with East Texas Baptist to join the Tigers next fall.

Gorden has been a key part of the Warrior’s success on the track, securing district titles in the long jump. With Gorden now ready to make his next leap into the college ranks.

“ETBU, it just felt like a home away from home and the people there are just great people,” said Gorden. “I instantly fell in love with the campus and it’s just a beautiful place to be at. It feels good, hard work definitely pays off and I’m really excited to continue my track career.”

