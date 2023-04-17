Bryan Co. Assessor’s Office to perform visual inspections

BRAYN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A heads up for people in Bryan County; if you see “Bryan County Assessor” trucks in your neighborhood or checking out your property, don’t be alarmed.

According to a social media post from Bryan County Assessor Mike Hull, field appraisers will be in Calera, Colbert and Cartwright beginning Monday, until the end of the week.

The appraisers will be performing visual inspections, which include collecting data such as measurements, condition and photos of properties, according to the post.

Hull said the appraisers will have photo badges and will be in marked vehicles.

