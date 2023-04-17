Grayson County woman warns of person impersonating police and pulling drivers over

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Bailey James said she was minding her own business driving on Highway 75 near the intersection of 1417 in Sherman when all of a sudden she hears what she thinks is a police car.

“Sirens going off, lights going off,” said James. “I happened to look back, and he’s like that close, and I’m just like what did I do wrong?”

James said she pulled over for what she thought was an unmarked police car.

“Didn’t ask for my insurance whatsoever,” said James.

That wasn’t the only warning sign for her.

She said the person pulling her over had no police badge, and his gun was unholstered.

“He, you know, stepped away and had a gun, and I’m glad I didn’t get shot,” said James.

James said the person warned her about a missing rearview mirror on her vehicle and then let her go.

“Not going to lie, I was a little terrified,” said James. “I was scared. I didn’t know what to do at the time, so I got home, and called 911.”

Real police officers said calling 911 is exactly what you should do if this happens to you.

“Contact 911 and just say ‘Hey, I’m in this area and I think I’m being stopped by an officer, but I’m not sure,’ and they can verify through radio traffic whether or not you are,” said Sherman Police’s Lt. Jeremy Cox.

Cox said if you find yourself in a situation like James’ and the person claiming to be an officer doesn’t carry a badge, ask for an identification card.

“Don’t roll that window all the way down,” said Cox. “Just enough so that you can communicate. That way they can’t reach in and get a hold of you.”

Impersonating an officer is a chargeable offense.

“Maybe they’ve got some sort of fantasization about being in law enforcement, and they just think that they are carrying out this dream, and sometimes it’s for nefarious purposes,” said Cox.

Not only pretending to be law enforcement is something police said they fear could interfere with their jobs, but drivers like Bailey James said it’s an unnerving situation to be in.

“It’s scary,” said James. “I’m not going to lie. It’s pretty scary.”

Sherman police add if you find yourself in this situation and you can safely get a description of the person and their vehicle, even a license plate number, it can help them track an impersonator down.

