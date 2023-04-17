Gunter city manager’s contract terminated following arrest

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter city manager’s contract has been terminated, following his arrest in Collin County earlier this month.

According to a report from the Plano Police Department, Rick Chaffin was charged with assaulting a family member, unlawful restraint and interfering with an emergency call.

The documents state Chaffin allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and slammed her head into the center console of a truck. Chaffin then ripped a phone out of her hand as she was trying to call for help.

Chaffin intentionally restrained her and wouldn’t let her out of the vehicle, according to the documents. Chaffin allegedly rolled up the windows and locked the doors as she screamed for help.

Chaffin was placed on administrative leave after his arrest. Gunter city officials confirmed Monday that his contract has been terminated.

