McCurtain Gazette-News claims audio reveals commissioners discussed killing, burying reporters during meeting

(Envato)
By Caroline Cluiss and KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Southeast Oklahoma newspaper says a secret recording reveals McCurtain County commissioners discussing hiring hitmen to kill and bury local newspaper reporters during a public meeting.

The newspaper wrote about the audio recordings in this weekend’s edition of the McCurtain Gazette-News, and told News 9 in Oklahoma City that a Gazette reporter, Bruce Willingham, secretly recorded the meeting hoping to find evidence of illegal meetings.

Instead, Willingham said he heard commissioners discussing killing the paper’s reporters.

Willingham told News 9 he didn’t think the conversations he heard on the recordings could be spun as a joke.

Voices Willingham identifies as county commissioner Mark Jennings and Sheriff Kevin Clardy also discussed burying bodies.

Jennings: I know where two big deep holes are here if you ever need them.

Sheriff: I’ve got an excavator.

Jennings: Well, these are already pre-dug.

Later in the recording, a voice Willingham identifies as County Commissioner Mark Jennings, lamented the discontinuation of lynchings with the sheriff, stating he would run for sheriff if he could beat up a black man and throw him in jail.

Jennings: Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a d--- rope. But you can’t do that anymore. They got more rights than we got.

A press release from the governor’s office stated Governor Stitt called for the county officials’ resignation, and said there is no place for such hateful rhetoric in Oklahoma.

A press release from the McCurtain Memorial Hospital stated the hospital will be placed on lockdown starting Monday morning just in case medical attention is needed for a protest planned for 8:15 am at the county courthouse.

Neither the newspaper nor county commissioners got back to News 12 this weekend.

This is a developing story and News 12 will keep following it.

