S&S CISD threat came from overseas, sheriffs say

Grayson County Investigators have determined a threat made to S&S Consolidated Independent School District came from another country.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Investigators have determined a threat made to S&S Consolidated Independent School District came from another country.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office press release, the threat made Wednesday was via a message sent to the school’s email. Out of an abundance of caution, S&S Administration called for all students to be picked up immediately and classes for the day were canceled.

The press release states, investigators obtained initial information that the threat came from a computer which was overseas. However, due to the nature of the threat, details related to the identity/ location of the suspect(s) was to be kept confidential, until it could be determined with relative certainty, there were no local connections to the threat.

After obtaining and looking through electronic records and conducting multiple interviews, some conclusions were drawn, according to the press release.

At this time, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is any credibility to the threat and it appears this email was sent from another country, the press release adds. There has been no evidence of anyone locally who have made any threats.

