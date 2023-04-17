Texoma Medical Center names new CEO

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Texoma Medical Center named their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Monday.

According to a press release from the hospital, Sean Dardeau, FACHE, will serve as the CEO effective immediately.

Dardeau is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 20 years’ experience serving in leadership positions across a wide array of hospital and health system operations, the release states.

Before coming to TMC, Dardeau served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Mercy Health - Cincinnati where he oversaw operations of their five local hospitals, the release adds.

Dardeau earned his Master of Business Administration from Averett University in Danville, Virginia. He also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Business Administration from King University in Bristol, Tennessee.

