Train derailment causes road closures in Howe

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - There were road closures in Howe after a train derailed early Monday morning.

Howe police said seven train cars derailed between Ponderosa Road and Shepherd Road around 1 a.m., leaving both roads blocked for traffic.

Police said the train was headed south.

There were no injuries or hazardous material spilled.

Union Pacific is investigating the incident.

