Train derailment causes road closures in Howe

There were road closures in Howe after a train derailment early Monday morning.
There were road closures in Howe after a train derailment early Monday morning.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - There were road closures in Howe after a train derailed early Monday morning.

Howe police said seven train cars derailed between Ponderosa Road and Shepherd Road around 1 a.m., leaving both roads blocked for traffic.

Police said the train was headed south.

There were no injuries or hazardous material spilled.

Union Pacific is investigating the incident.

