Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cory Cain is stepping down as the head coach of the Sherman Bearcats.
Sherman head football coach resigns
McCurtain Gazette-News claims audio reveals commissioners discussed killing, burying reporters during meeting
Olivo was a son, brother, and dad of three.
Woman arrested in connection with death of man in Denison
An Ardmore man has been charged with 12 counts related to various drug crimes.
Ardmore Man faces multiple charges in connection with drug crimes
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting

Latest News

McCurtain Gazette-News claims audio reveals commissioners discussed killing, burying reporters during meeting
An Ardmore man has been charged with 12 counts related to various drug crimes.
Ardmore Man faces multiple charges in connection with drug crimes
Sherman bookstore partnering with Trenton ISD on book drive for Trenton Elementary School.
Bookstore holding book drive benefiting Trenton Elementary School after fire
Folks in Ardmore can bring their hazardous waste products to the public works office Saturday...
Hazardous waste collection in Ardmore Saturday
This year marks the seventh year of the conference, and organizers said it just keeps growing.
Texoma Behavioral Health Conference wraps seventh annual event