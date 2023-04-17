Wind, Warmth, Storms...Then Chilly for The Weekend

A tight pressure gradient has returned and it will intensify further overnight, meaning winds will continue to get stronger. Gusts up to 35mph can be expected by morning and through the day Tuesday. Lows tonight will be warmer, in the mid 50s, and highs on Tuesday will be similar to Monday, mid 70s to near 80.

It’s going to be windy Wednesday and into Thursday as well; there will be chance of mostly light showers on Wednesday, our primary threat for stronger storms comes Thursday afternoon and evening; that’s when a surface cold front and upper level wave interact as they pass through Texoma skies.

An unseasonably chilly air mass moves in behind the front, low temperatures begin falling Friday and bottom out in the 40s Saturday morning and perhaps the 30s for Sunday morning. I’m expecting clear skies and very little wind in a super-dry air mass Sunday, so get this - we may have to deal with some FROST on Sunday morning! Even a light freeze is not out of the question for portions of Texoma, making record cold possible Sunday morning. Southerly winds return early next week, as we get closer to more typical late-April conditions.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

