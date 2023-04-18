Texoma Local
Ardmore Police investigate shooting

Ardmore Police are investigating a reported shooting at the 400 block of 4th Ave. Southeast on Friday.
Ardmore Police are investigating a reported shooting at the 400 block of 4th Ave. Southeast on Friday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police are investigating a reported shooting at the 400 block of 4th Ave. Southeast on Friday.

Police said just after 5 p.m. multiple rounds were fired into the front window of a home. The victims said they saw people they knew walking up to the door before shots were fired.

There were no injuries reported and police said the victims did not want to press charges, but did give a description.

Police found a car matching the victim’s description and brought those suspects in for questioning.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and they are going to review the charges because there are charges that can be filed even if the victim chooses not to press charges.

