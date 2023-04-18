Choctaw man receives two-year sentence for child sex crime

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man was sentenced to two years in prison after intentionally touching a child over the clothing.

Jimmy Ray Robinson, age 55, was sentenced to the statutory maximum 24 months in federal prison for one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country, according to press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. Robinson pleaded guilty to the offense in August 2022.

The press release states, the evidence in this case established that in September of 2020, Robinson intentionally touched a child over the clothing in a sexual manner. The victim disclosed the abuse and provided details during a forensic interview.

On August 24, 2022, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country, according to the press release. Robinson was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal to await sentencing.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation.

“Let today’s sentence send the message that those who prey on Oklahoma’s children will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain committed to ensuring the safety of our communities, especially our most vulnerable citizens.”

