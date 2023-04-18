DAWG asking for donations for new engine

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Animal Welfare Group also known as DAWG takes both dogs and cats from the Denison pound and prepares them for adoption.

“We have an over abundance of animals in Grayson and Southern Oklahoma,” said DAWG President Stephanie Phillips.

And while DAWG neuters, vaccinates, and trains these animals, it’s just not enough.

The ratio of adopters and dogs is heavily outnumbered.

So the solution?

“We send these animals up north where there’s fewer unwanted pets but still lots of adopters.”

Phillips said this is because of the mandatory spay and neuter laws in other states, “and Texas has no mandatory spay/neuter.”

But transporting those animals is critical and now the van they use is out of commission, “it needs a whole new engine.”

In just the past five years, Phillips said the van has given a forever home to over 15,000 furry friends.

“Currently we raised almost $5,000 towards the repair. It’s $17,000 for the new engine.”

Twice a month up to 60 animals are transported up to Wisconsin and Minnesota.

“So without that transport we’re gonna see numbers rise dramatically in euthanasias, we’re gonna see more people abandon pets out in the country because they just don’t have the means to take care of them.”

Phillips said any donations, big or small will help, “even if you can donate $5, that $5 will help us get to where we need to get to fix that van and get back on the road.”

To donate you can click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.