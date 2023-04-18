Texoma Local
Denison ISD installs “Jackets’ Little Libraries”

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Take a book, leave a book. That’s the message for students across Denison ISD, with the addition of “Jackets’ Little Libraries” as a way to help students have access to books year round.

The libraries were installed starting Monday, with one library located on each of the district’s nine campuses.

Students can donate a new or used book by placing it in the “Little Library,” as well as take a book, if they’re searching for something new to read.

”The main thing is we want to make sure students have access to books, even when school’s not in session,” Denison ISD Library Coordinator Kari Uber said. “So, over the weekend, especially during the summer, sometimes students can’t get to the public library, their parents can’t take them. So having these in our community allows our students to just walk up and grab a book.”

“Jackets’ Little Libraries” were crafted by students at Denison High School.

