MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The McCurtain Memorial Hospital is being evacuated after reports of a bomb threat Tuesday.

Idabel Police said they are evacuating the hospital out of precaution.

So far, no more details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KXII News 12 for updates.

