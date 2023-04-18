Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association voted to suspend three McCurtain County officials after the release of a recording allegedly revealing racist comments.

According to a press release, the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association, voting unanimously and following OSA Bylaws, has suspended Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Investigator Alicia Manning and Trust Administrator Larry Hendrix.

In a Facebook post, the OSA said they are not a regulatory agency, but a membership organization only.

This morning the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors met in an emergency meeting to discuss the recent events in McCurtain County. With a unanimous vote and following the OSA Bylaws Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Investigator Alicia Manning and Trust Administrator Larry Hendrix were suspended from the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association. OSA Bylaws state “A member may be suspended for good and sufficient cause. by the Board of Directors at its regular monthly Board Meeting by a majority vote of those present constituting a quorum. The member may appeal in writing the suspension within sixty (60) days after notice to the OSA Board of Directors of the Corporation for a final decision by a majority vote of those present constituting a quorum”. Any further action will be by the OSA Board of Directors. The Association is not a regulatory agency and is a membership organization only.

