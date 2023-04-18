Texoma Local
Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials

Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper...
Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper reported county officials were caught on audio discussing killing reporters and making racist remarks about lynching people.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association voted to suspend three McCurtain County officials after the release of a recording allegedly revealing racist comments.

According to a press release, the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association, voting unanimously and following OSA Bylaws, has suspended Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Investigator Alicia Manning and Trust Administrator Larry Hendrix.

In a Facebook post, the OSA said they are not a regulatory agency, but a membership organization only.

