Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association voted to suspend three McCurtain County officials after the release of a recording allegedly revealing racist comments.
According to a press release, the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association, voting unanimously and following OSA Bylaws, has suspended Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Investigator Alicia Manning and Trust Administrator Larry Hendrix.
In a Facebook post, the OSA said they are not a regulatory agency, but a membership organization only.