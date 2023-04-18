Texoma Local
Oklahoma Senate proposes bill to eliminate grocery sales tax

The Oklahoma State Senate has proposed Bill 1495 which aims to eliminate the 4.5% grocery sales tax. However, the bill would not prohibit cities from enforcing
By Erin Pellet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Senate has proposed Bill 1495 which aims to eliminate the 4.5% grocery sales tax. However, the bill would not prohibit cities from enforcing taxes.

“People like myself, the blue-collar workers, it’s hard on us,” said Oklahoma resident, Tim Scriber.

Scriber said that inflation has been hard on everyone and this steep tax is an additional burden on families.

“At times I can’t believe it,” Scriber said, “When times get tough, you’ve got to really pinch a penny.”

Some Oklahoma citizens travel across state lines to save these pennies. One of these people is mike styles, living in Cartwright, he drives to Denison to save on his grocery bill.

“In Durant, they’ve got a higher tax rate than Dension,” Styles said, “A little further but the difference still makes up for the gas price.”

However, Senator Ronald Pederson is not yet sold on the bill. He says this is partly because residents could still be taxed by cities.

“So it’s a little misleading when you tell people your gonna take the grocery tax off,” Pederson said.

He added that lower-income people may not benefit as much as some think. He has colleagues on both sides of the debate, but he said his decision will come down to what is best for the state’s budget.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

