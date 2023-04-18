Texoma Local
Protests held, sheriff responds after alleged audio of county officials released

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper reported county officials were caught on audio discussing killing reporters and making racist remarks about lynching people.

News 12 first reported this on Sunday, after the McCurtain Gazette-News published their weekend paper, the headline reading “County Officials discuss killing, burying Gazette reporters.

That paper included a QR code to a word document with clips of the audio recording, captured clandestinely by a Gazette reporter, Bruce Willingham.

Jennings: I know where two big deep holes are here if you ever need them.

Sheriff: I’ve got an excavator.

Jennings: Well, these are already pre-dug.

Willingham identified the speakers as McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy and Commissioner Mark Jennings.

Jennings continues, apparently lamenting the discontinuation of lynching.

Jennings: If it was back in the day, when that when Alan Marshton would take a damn black guy and whoop their ass and throw him in the cell? I’d run for f------ sheriff.

Sheriff: Yeah. Well, It’s not like that nomore.

Jennings: I know. Take them down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a damn rope. But you can’t do that anymore. They got more rights than we got.

In a news release sent out Sunday night, Governor Kevin Stitt called that language hateful rhetoric, saying it has no place in Oklahoma.

At a meeting with officials on Monday, a concerned citizen in the county agreed.

“We are better people than this,” James Green said. “And we’ve got to respond better and especially you as public officials you’ve got to respond better.”

State statues

Stitt called for the county officials to resign on Sunday night.

According to Oklahoma state statutes title 22 § 1181, if the officials don’t resign, they are not subject to impeachment but can be removed from office for several reasons, including oppression, corruption, and maladministration.

Rumors circulating online claim the sheriff resigned Monday.

News 12 called the sheriff’s department Monday evening, and the staff member who answered said they didn’t know anything about a resignation.

The sheriff’s office posted a message on Facebook Monday evening, stating that the last 3 days had been difficult for them, and that county officials had received death threats.

The post claimed the audio had been altered, and further declared recording those conversations violated the Oklahoma Security of Communications acts.

Ardmore attorney Jason May told News 12 that wasn’t true.

“The sheriff’s contention that the security of communications act prevents the recording of a public meeting is simply preposterous,” May said. “In order for that act to be violated, the persons communicating must have a reasonable expectation of privacy, which clearly does not exist in a public forum.”

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest information.

