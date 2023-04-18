Texas schools begin the first year of all online STAAR tests

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Gone are the days of number two pencils and the long list of answers on scantrons.

“STAAR testing looks a little bit different these days,” said Brian Eaves, the Denison ISD director of communications. “The state has mandated that all of the tests that are taken by our students are completely online.”

For the first time, all Texas schools are required to take the STAAR test online.

Students will take the test on individual Chromebooks issued by the district using a testing site called Cambium.

Denison ISD thinks the switch to online may make the testing process easier for its students.

“All of these things make it a little bit less anxiety-ridden for our students who are taking the staar tests,” said Eaves.

The STAAR gauges Texas school districts by test scores.

Denison ISD said its students practice taking interim assessments online leading up to the big exam.

“Anything we can do to help boost those grades by getting our teachers completely ready, getting our student test takers completely ready is only going to alleviate all of that negativity that comes can come from it if we didn’t do well,” said Eaves.

If a student doesn’t pass the STAAR, Texas requires extra tutoring.

“That would get them prepared for the next year’s STAAR test,” said Eaves.

So far, Denison ISD said the transition to online STAAR tests is going smoothly.

