Two Chances for Storms, Cool Weekend Winds for All

Severe threat is low, but bears watching
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An unsettled pattern is evolving across Texoma with strong southerly winds responding to falling pressures to our northwest. Meanwhile, an upper wave will approach Wednesday; it begins to approach as it generates thunderstorms to our west Wednesday afternoon followed by a chance of a few strong to severe storms in Texoma Wednesday night. The overall threat for severe storms in the News 12 area is marginal.

Expect very strong winds from the south at up to 40 mph Wednesday; temperatures should top out in the mid to upper 70s wioth lots of clouds but probably no rain. Winds continue, but not as strong, on Thursday. A fast-moving cold front skates across the region Thursday afternoon, a second round of storms will be primarily east of our region, but once again if a storm manages to develop in Texoma it couod be severe. Windy and cooler weather is expected for Friday.

Sunny cool-ish days and clear, cold nights are in the weekend forecast, lows in the 30s Sunday morning could be records, and there’s some threat of frost. Warmer weather returns next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

