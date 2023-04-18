Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Woman charged after allegedly assaulting peace officer

A woman was arrested after Paris Police said she assaulted an officer.
A woman was arrested after Paris Police said she assaulted an officer.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested after Paris Police said she assaulted an officer.

Police said Terri Yates called 911 multiple times without reporting an emergency. When police arrived to the 500 block of Bonham St, she was found to be intoxicated and was attempting to fight with neighbors.

When officers attempted to arrest Yates for disorderly conduct, she allegedly struck an officer in the throat.

Yates was arrested for assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCurtain Gazette-News claims audio reveals commissioners discussed killing, burying reporters during meeting
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Bailey James said she was minding her own business driving on Highway 75 near the intersection...
Grayson County woman warns of person impersonating police and pulling drivers over
Gunter City Manager Rick Chaffin's contract with the city was terminated following his arrest...
Gunter city manager’s contract terminated following arrest
Jeffrey Lynn Brown
Bonham man sentenced to 40 years after death investigation leads to meth bust

Latest News

A Choctaw County man was sentenced to two years in prison after intentionally touching a child...
Choctaw man receives two-year sentence for child sex crime
Protestors demonstrated in McCurtain County on Monday after a Southeast Oklahoma newspaper...
Okla. Sheriffs’ Association suspends three McCurtain County officials
Transporting those animals is critical and now the van they use is out of commission,
DAWG asking for donations for new engine
Dr. Bryan Blanck, of the Valley View Foot and Ankle Center in Ada, has agreed to a $7,000,000...
Ada podiatrist to pay $7M to resolve False Claims Act allegations