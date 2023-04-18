Woman charged after allegedly assaulting peace officer

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A woman was arrested after Paris Police said she assaulted an officer.

Police said Terri Yates called 911 multiple times without reporting an emergency. When police arrived to the 500 block of Bonham St, she was found to be intoxicated and was attempting to fight with neighbors.

When officers attempted to arrest Yates for disorderly conduct, she allegedly struck an officer in the throat.

Yates was arrested for assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

