Woman flown to hospital after head-on crash in Ada

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A Calvin woman was flown to the hospital Tuesday morning after a head-on crash in Ada.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Ashley Tatum of Calvin, was driving westbound on OK-1 when she crossed over the center line for an unknown reason, hitting another vehicle head-on.

Troopers said Tatum was flown to OU Medical and admitted in critical condition with arm, leg, and head injuries.

The second vehicle was driven by 74-year-old Mary Wagner of Wetumka, who was taken to Mercy Hospital in Ada, where she was treated and released, according to OHP. Her passenger, 78-year-old Steven Wagner of Wetumka, was also taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition with internal, arm, leg and head injuries.

Troopers said the condition of both drivers appeared to be normal and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

