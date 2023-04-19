1 dead, 1 injured in 3-vehicle wreck in McCurtain Co.

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One man is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the wreck happened just before 5:30 p.m., on SH-3. about nine miles west of Broken Bow.

Troopers said 68-year-old Archie Altenbauner, of Texarkana, AR, was driving west on SH-3, when he crossed the center line, hit a pick-up on the driver’s side, causing his truck to roll about one and a half times before coming to a rest on its top.

The report adds that Altenbauner was ejected 128 feet from the location of impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pick-up that was hit was driven by Alyssa Boswell, 43, of Haworth, who was not injured. Her passenger, 45-year-old Tommy Boswell, of Haworth, was flown to St. Michaels in Texarkana, TX, with an eye injury. Troopers said the Boswell’s truck veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

The third vehicle involved swerved and hit Altenbauner’s truck, but the reports states neither the driver, 35-year-old Jeremiah Duckett, nor the passenger, a 10-year-old juvenile, were injured.

OHP said the cause of the collision is under investigation.

