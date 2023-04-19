2nd Ardmore health pop-up event draws a crowd

ARDMORE, OKla. (KXII) - Healthcare providers in Ardmore came together on Tuesday for the second free pop-up health event at the HFV Wilson Community Center.

Ardmore resident Donna Horton said it was a great experience.

“I loved every bit of it,” Horton said. “And I did some of everything they had to offer. I went to every table.”

Horton said she heard about the event from friends.

“People had told me ‘oh go they check this,they check that,” Horton said. “They check your blood pressure, they check your body fat.-and I loved that, and they tell you about your diabetes if you’re a diabetic.”

Those who came could also get scanned for eye problems, enjoy a free meal and grab a free toothbrush.

Lorraine Acevedo-Cardona worked the table for Mercy Ardmore, letting people know how the hospital works to connect patients with community resources.

“Specifically those who have social needs like housing issues, needing food, transportation, and just needing resources throughout the community,” Acevedo-Cardona said.

Acevedo-Cardona said the goal is to help the community grow healthier as a whole by helping patients work through problems that can affect their health.

“Our community health workers are kind of that puzzle piece so whenever someone comes into our clinic or into our emergency department, they take care of their health, but the community health worker helps with those external factors to prevent them from having to come to the emergency department unnecessarily,” Acevedo-Cardona said.

Staff at the community center say they’re planning the next event for the weekend of Juneteenth

